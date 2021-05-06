“I’m at a point where I can’t stop believing”

The Spanish Paula Badosa, the first Spanish to qualify for a semi-finals in the tournament WTA 1000 from



Madrid

, affirmed that he is “at a point” in which he cannot “stop believing” and is going to go for the tournament, although he will now face “a champion, be it Ashleigh Barty or Petra Kvitova“.

“It’s very difficult, but I’m going for it,” said Badosa after winning the Swiss Belida Bencic 6-4 and 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open.

“I am very proud to have overcome difficult moments this week. It is the best moment of my career, sure, but tomorrow I will play again and I cannot celebrate much,” she added.

Badosa had already beaten Bencic three weeks ago, which gave him “misleading” feelings before today’s clash.

“You forget that she is a great player,” said the semifinalist, who admitted that she had played “with her nerves on the surface” because she is “very emotional.”

The player born in New York, but a native of the Girona town of Begur, she was proud to have managed to focus on her own tactic.

“I’m overcoming the pressure, managing my nerves and I’m very happy,” she said.

“I have kissed the ground because I am at home, I love the ground … it has been my way of celebrating it,” he said about his reaction after winning.

“Bencic and I have known each other since we were 10 years old and I know how it is. It is also very emotional, but I understand it because it happens to me too,” said Badosa, who this week received congratulations, among others Gerard Piqué.