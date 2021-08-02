“I’m already thinking about Paris 2024”

The three medalists in Tokyo 2020 are part of the best circuit in the world, the North American PGA, and despite notable absences, golf lived up to its Olympic status. Rory McIlroy arrived at the Olympics without expecting great things and leaves with “a great experience.”

The Northern Irish golfer yielded in the bronze medal tiebreaker, “It’s a shame to leave here without a prize. He had never fought so hard to finish third in a tournament. Fighting for a medal has been a great experience”, He assured.

Seven players participated in the play-off, something that the Northern Irishman had never experienced before, “lThe most he had done was a four-person tiebreaker. Sunday was something different and I add it to the experiences lived here these days”.

In the words of McIlroy himself, these games have marked him much more than he thought at first. “I made some comments before participating in the Games that were disrespectful and impulsive. I am very excited about everything I have experienced this week and I really want to repeat in the future”, He confessed.

“Honestly, I have felt totally different things than I expected. As I said, I am already thinking about Paris 2024. I want to win an Olympic medal ”.

No money is handed out to champions at the Olympics, and the experience was similar to amateur tournaments. “It has brought back good memories. It’s been like going back to the old days when we didn’t play for money. It was good and I really enjoyed it”, He explained wistfully.

At the Paris 2024 Games, the golf tournament will be played on the Le Golf National course, facilities that already hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup.