Enrique Guzmán explodes against his granddaughter Frida Sofía: I’m already sick of his insults | Instagram

Enrique Guzmán he doesn’t want to know anything about his granddaughter anymore Frida sofia.

The interpreter stated that after everything the young woman has said against her mother, Alejandra Guzmán, and the family in general, since he has already removed her from his life and discards looking for her to fix the differences.

I don’t think I should do it because she looks for that, she looks for scandal through insulting her family, and the insults to the family because I already received them, « he said in Ventaneando.

And his mother already received them, now that he insults his relatives on his father’s side (Pablo Moctezuma) or what do I know, but on my part I no longer give him one more minute of publicity. «

Guzmán added that Frida sofia She is ill, but she hopes that over the years she can improve.

She is sick of something that I don’t know what it is, they say that age is a disease that takes off over time «

The singer added that Alexandra it’s okay after damage that his house in Huatulco, Oaxaca suffered due to the earthquake that occurred on Tuesday.

While, Ale, published a photo in which he wrote « Always with my smile, that the words are carried by the wind », which his followers interpreted as a message for his daughter.

In days gone by, the controversy soared around Frida sofia and his ex, Cristián Estrada, after the journalist Alex Kaffie He assured in his column « Without flattery », that the rocker’s daughter and her ex-partner would be the first guests in the new start program of Laura Bozzo « Laura without Censorship ».

Apparently, in the first show, Frida She would face her former partner face to face, who allegedly betrayed her with her own mother, as the young woman has stated since the past 2019 raise signs against both.

However, this version was denied since they assure the daughter of the singer can’t get out of U.S Due to her residency process in that country, which makes it impossible for her to travel abroad, Frida currently lives in Miami.