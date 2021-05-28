“I’m alpha submissive, sentimentally strong, but in bed I need to be dominated”

Talking about sex on the first date can go very well or very bad, but at the dinner between Yadira and Jorge this Thursday on First dates it turned out very well for both of them.

“I am a somewhat complex person”, affirmed the Madrilenian as soon as he crossed the doors of the premises. “Is that good or bad?”, Asked Lidia Torrent, to which the diner replied that “it’s good, but I’m very restless ass. I am looking for a woman who is crazy and adventurous, but with her feet on the ground“.

His appointment was Yadira, who impressed the Madrilenian: “What beautiful eyes! They are beautiful,” he exclaimed as soon as he saw her. “Her eyes are so clear and transparent that I find it surprising that they are natural”.

Yadira, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

The financial advisor wanted to know if they were his, and Yadira said yes, but privately acknowledged that “I wear contact lenses, I don’t have them dark, but I wear them to enhance them a little more”, said the canary.

During the evening they got to know each other in depth, but there was a comment from Yadira that completely dislodged Jorge: “I’m very passionate, I love you, but if you don’t give me the amount of sex that I demand in bed …”.

And explained that “I am an alpha submissive, we are very strong sentimental women, very passionate, but in bed we need to be tamed”. The Madrilenian admitted that “it has surprised me, but I prefer reciprocity: I like to give cane and to be given it”.

“Outside I am very dominant, but in bed I need to be told to relax, to lower the smoke because I am not in charge”, said the Canary, while her date did not quite believe it.

Jorge and Yadira, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

After dinner they went to the photo booth, where, after several snapshots posing and kissing each other on the cheek, Jorge grabbed Yadira by the waist and kissed her, causing the Canary Islands to laugh.

In the end, The man from Madrid did want to have a second date because “it has surprised me for the better.” She, for her part, also wanted to meet again.

Jorge and Yadira, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET