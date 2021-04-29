“I’m afraid”, Raúl Araiza gets affectionate with a man | Instagram

“I’m afraid,” was the phrase that the host of the Hoy Program, Raul Araiza used to begin the closeness with a man, could it be that he will leave the females aside ?; The truth is that no, the actor was also joking because he was in a very pleasant situation, but it ended up being quite comical for his followers.

The beloved Negrito shared in his Instagram stories some moments of his day during the recordings of La Desalmada, a telenovela starring Livia Brito and José Ron. Raúl Araiza Herrera First, he shared that he had just eaten, so it was difficult for him to work since he does not get the disease of the pig, but of the wild boar, much more wild.

Later, Norma Herrera’s son shared images of everything the production has to face, since in the middle of the recordings of the telenovela of Televisa Hail began to fall and, to say about Raúl Araiza, it must have been quite large because he assured that it hurt when it fell on the skin.

But definitely the funniest story was the last one, because in this one you can see the dear Black Araiza almost going hand in hand with an umbrella next to a man, this already at night trying to escape from the rain.

Faced with the situation, Araiza shared a “I’m afraid”, and then proposed to her companion to hold hands to calm her anxiety. After this, the famous actor began to make funny faces, hinting that he would get affectionate.

We both look good with umbrellas … Give me your hand, I’m scared, give me your hand … mmm, exclaimed Armando Araiza’s brother.

Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo’s partner in the Today Program He did more than entertain his followers on social networks, since with these images Araiza shared everything that is behind a production, viewers only see the beauty without imagining everything he had to face to achieve a single scene.

Raúl Araiza is in an excellent moment of his artistic career, his charisma has caused him to be among the most beloved conductors on television, he is part of Hoy, the most famous morning on Televisa; from Members to the Air, Unicable’s irreverent program; in addition to being part of the cast of The soulless, telenovela that marks the return of Livia Brito to the telenovelas.

Araiza’s sympathy has also recently led him to be a guest on various television programs and he will surely continue to be seen in various projects and gossip, of course; although both already masters to perfection.