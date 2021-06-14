“I’m afraid of the hole behind it”

06/14/2021 at 1:56 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The double Olympic medalist in taekwondo, Joel gonzalez, has put an end to his sporting career in a farewell ceremony at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE): “In the Olympic final I wanted time to stop because I did not know if I was going to experience something like this again. Today I feel the same. I am afraid of the gap that may be behind this”.

Catalan, who Among his honors are the gold medal at -58 kilos at the London 2012 Games and the bronze at -68 at the Rio 2016, commented on his serious injury at the beginning of his career: “At 22 you think you are invincible. But I broke my knee, I had to stop, and arriving at the Games almost without being able to run and coming out with a bronze taught me that if you are constant and fight it, the sticks do not hurt so much”.

Natural of Figueres and with two world golds and one silver and two European golds and one bronze, Joel González also wanted to remember the importance of the Olympic substitutes: “They didn’t win, but they helped me. They fought with me to achieve a dream that was mine. Without them I wouldn’t have won anything.”.

Appreciation from the world of taekwondo

Joel González, who failed to get a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo OlympicsHe was accompanied by his family and the presidents of the COE and the Spanish Federation, Alejandro Blanco and Jesús Castellanos.

Alejandro Blanco highlighted the importance of his figure in Spanish taekwondo: “Spanish and world taekwondo cannot do without you. I ask you not to put it aside. This cannot be a farewell because you are pure taekwondo. There is nothing that you have not won.”.

Castellanos, for his part, stressed that this farewell is not the end: “He was twice champion of Europe and the world and Olympic gold. That gold was something glorious. Spanish taekwondo will always be in his debt. The electronic bibs, the video, were made for him. He did not lose a fight. This did not it is an end. The federation has the door open for you “.

Success on your professional side too

The taekwondo player assured that, once this stage is closed, he hopes to also be successful in his professional aspect: “I have many cards on the table, I have to discover them one by one and start a new game. I will try to achieve success in my professional life as I have done in sports”.