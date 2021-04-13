Although Argentina only has Brian Castaño To its only men’s world champion (WBO super welterweight), there are several candidates to be measured for a World Cup crown in 2021. Alberto palmetta (16-1, 12 KO) is one of them and the same fighter assured that his next fight will be the biggest of his career.

“Gilberto Mendoza (NdeR: president of the WBA) already said it, I’m about to fight for the world title, and if everything is confirmed, the next fight is for the world title, “said Beto, in dialogue with Ring Side, the program of Carlos Irusta and Juan Larena, in Eco Medios.

Palmetta won by KO in Lanus against the Mexican Herrera.

The 31-year-old international welterweight champion is making his career in the United States (prior to the fight in Lanús, he had fought there five consecutive fights) and that gave him the necessary competence to measure himself with a bigger belt, according to his team. “I am not interested in names, I am interested in objectives, whoever comes, if you want to be world champion, you have to fight with the best”Palmetta acknowledged without going into details about the opponent to face.

Beto would go down a category to face the undefeated Dominican Alberto The Wasp Puello (18-0, 10 KO), Interim Super Lightweight Champion of the Association, who in his last fight beat the Argentine without problems Cristian Coria by knockout in the sixth round.

He also lived his Olympic competition in Rio 2016.

Puello never fought outside the Dominican Republic, but from the Palmetta team they will try to take the fight to the United States. Thus, the bag will be larger and the risk of being harmed in a card failure is lower.

