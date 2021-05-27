I’m a motorcyclist, what do I do if a car won’t let me pass? What does the DGT say?

We have experienced this situation many times and I think it is worth analyzing.

Let’s put ourselves in a common situation. We are circulating with our motorcycle on a secondary or national road, with two directions and one lane in each direction. It is normal that at some point, we catch up with another vehicle that circulates at a slower speed than us, normally the situation is resolved with an overtaking sooner or later (depending on how long it takes us to reach an overtaking zone).

When the driver does not allow the motorist to overtake

But every now and then we come across a driver who for one reason or another, speed up the straights. I may just want to “beat” a motorcycle … a competitive attitude that I will never understand outside of a circuit, but it happens. Or maybe that person does not drive smoothly cornering slowly and straightening fast. When this happens, that driver will voluntarily or involuntarily make it difficult for us to overtake by increasing speed in those areas where we could overtake him, thus increasing the risk of accident for both.

At this point in the case, I want to remind you that this attitude and action on the part of that vehicle in front of us is prohibited and stipulated in the highway code and road safety. Article 36.2 it says:

The driver of the vehicle to be overtaken is prohibited from increasing speed or carrying out maneuvers that prevent or hinder overtaking. Likewise, you are obliged to reduce the speed of your vehicle when, once the overtaking maneuver has started, a situation arises that entails danger for your own vehicle, for the vehicle that is performing it, for those traveling in the opposite direction or for any another road user

And what do I do when it happens?

When we see this situation, the most important thing is to maintain our own security, so it is advisable don’t play the guy stubbornly getting ahead. Also, if we fall into this error of wanting to overtake yes or yes, the situation will probably cause us a state of nervousness and frustration That, mixed with the adrenaline of the moment, not only can we get into an accident by overtaking with too much momentum or without attending to all the dangers, but even if we are able to overtake, that mental state takes a while to dissipate. Those minutes that we continue to be “altered” by that vehicle that has made overtaking difficult for us will be a few minutes in which we will risk more and go faster unnecessarily.

This happens for the same reason that a high percentage of drivers of both motorcycles and cars accelerate after passing a speed radar, it is pure rebellion and many times it happens unconsciously.

If there are a few horses under the tank of your motorcycle, overtaking may not be too resistant and you can continue at your own pace without major problem no matter how much the other driver tries to avoid it. But in the cases of limited motorcycles or with powers less than 47cv the danger increases exponentially, in addition these motorcycles are usually associated with bikers with little experience and due to the power of these motorcycles, overtaking takes more time in the opposite lane. This increases the risk of make a driving mistake at some point with obvious consequences.

Taking all this into account, the ideal is that in this situation, we ride calmly and wait patiently for either the vehicle in question to deviate, or we find an area where we can safely carry out the maneuver.

Conclution

The motorcycle hobby is very beautiful, we all like it and therefore we must always prioritize being able to go out again the following day or weekend. To do this, keeping a cool head is mandatory, whenever we find ourselves in situations in which we play the guy (as is raised today) it is better that we even stop to “rest” for a while in front of (I refer to this case) let that walking danger that we have run into continue its march and so we can continue with ours in a pleasant and safe way.