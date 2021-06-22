“I’m a bad fight for Kamaru Usman”

Stephen Thompson | Image: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Thompson to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 In a fight that, while not stipulated to determine the new contender for the world welterweight championship, will certainly propel the winner in that direction. Although he would have to wait for Colby Covington and Leon Edwards. Unless the 170-pound image changes.

Stephen Thompson advises the champion

Thinking of his victory as well as the possibility of facing Kamaru Usman, the «Wonderboy» warns that it is a bad fight for the champion. Speaking recently to Submission Radio the two-time division title challenger (against Tyron Woodley) spoke like this:

“I think it would be a bad match for him«Begins Stephen Thompson. “Yeah, he’s a phenomenal fighter and he’s got cardio for days, and he just knocked out one of the best attackers in the division, Jorge Masvidal. His hitting has improved. And that’s what makes this fight so fun for me, is knowing that I’m fighting the best version of Kamaru Usman.

“Obviously, I must get over Gilbert Burns“, keep going. And that’s why I’m not looking past him. But yeah, I know it’s there, I know it’s at the top of the list. But I have a guy that I’m focused on right now, and It’ll be in three weeks, Gilbert Burns, baby.

“I know that a good win against Gilbert Burns will put me right up there with those guys. They all want me to fight Usman because I’m the only one who hasn’t fought him in the top five«, Concludes.

