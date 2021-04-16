“I’m 100% with a ONE vs UFC global mega event” – Chatri Sityodtong

The president of the main MMA promotion in Asia, Chatri Sityodtong, appeared this Friday the possibility of holding a “global mega event”, where the champions of ONE Championship would be measured against their counterparts in the UFC, thus fulfilling the dream of millions of fans.

The surprising victory of the Brazilian Adriano Moraes, current ONE champion, on Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, for many the best flyweight of all time; has sparked the debate over which promotion has the best champions.

“Every time the media or fans ask me, I am 100% with a global mega event ‘ONE vs UFC’, champion vs champion, 100% would be willing to do it, ”Sityodtong said via the South China Morning Post.

Chatri Sityodtong, who has been a part of the ONE Championship since its inception, believes he has the best roster of fighters, above any promotion in the world, including the UFC.

“Let’s do the best of the East against the best of the West, let’s do it”, Sityodtong reiterated. “I think ONE Championship has the best roster in the world, in the same way Dana White thinks he has the best roster in the world, so let’s find out.”

ONE Championship is in its first month on the network TNT from the United States, and will return to action next Wednesday, where John lineker will face Troy worthen. The evening will also feature the legendary muay thai clash between Nieky Holzken Y John wayne parr.