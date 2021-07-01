Ilya Ivashka goes to the next round of Wimbledon after winning in the 30th finals

07/01/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Ilya Ivashka, Belarusian, number 79 of the ATP, won by 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 in two hours and twenty-nine minutes to the French player Jeremy chardy, number 61 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

Chardy managed to break his rival’s serve once, while the Belarusian tennis player managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Belarusian had a 67% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 75% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 59% effectiveness, made 9 double faults and won 62% of the serve points.

In the round of 32 the Belarusian player will face the winner of the match between the Japanese Kei nishikori and the Australian tennis player Jordan thompson.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) 238 players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.