The protagonist of '100 Days to Fall in Love' talks about the claim in the new Telemundo series

Ilse Salas.

Photo:

Telemundo / Telemundo

Ilse Salas will be Constance from April 28 in ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’, the new series / novel by Telemundo of the 9/8 Pm Center. For the actress, being able to give life to this so human and real lawyer more than a challenge is a real pleasure that occurs as an actress.

Ilse with Erick Elías, Mariana Treviño and David Chocarro, It will tell a real story, fun and with topics never discussed in this type of series. We exclusively talk to her and she tells us why she is so excited and why not even interrupting the recordings due to the coronavirus pandemic will prevent you from needing just a little while to fall in love.

-We are days from the start of ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’, anxiety, nerves, desire?

Ilse Salas: It makes me very happy … You never know what is going to happen with the projects, I don’t think much about success, when you do something with so much pleasure, with so much love … All of us who got involved, got involved very convinced that it was a very exciting story to count.

-From humor they raise a very common theme which is the crisis and the transformation of love …

I.S .: That one of the themes, there are many that are very rare to see on open television and that it was about time… This is a version of the original series that is Argentina (‘One Hundred Days to Fall in Love’), and it was really transgressing, to me I am very pleased to participate in these projects, because I feel that it has taken us a long time to open up to many topics like this frankly, and also with a sense of humor and easy to access… In effect, from the outset we are going to talk about couples who can relate to each other In other ways, which is not necessary is the monogamous that we all know, as the book says that we have to behave. Maybe we will also realize that many have their 100-day deals but secretly or that they have their deals but without consulting the couple, which is also very common and quite ‘flat’, as we say in Mexico, that is that it is not legal and thus simply opens to everyone’s eyes. Yes, many questions come from the spectators and also a lot of curiosity and curiosity just to imagine what would happen if I make my 100-day deal myself, what would be our rules?

-In the series / novel, women are empowered and men are also empowered and there is a fight for identity, recognizing and fighting to have your own identity. Do you think that the Latino public in the United States is prepared for that?

I.S ..: Yes, absolutely, and if it is not, then prepare already because these days we are far behind. It is high time that we reimplant that. We are going to see two women as the protagonist of the story, with a series of totally different imperfections from the protagonist that we are used to seeing, but that we are going to breathe because we are going to identify with all its defects, its bad decisions. The Latino public has to be ready to see women fighting for who they are and not being questioned.

Something very curious happened to me with this series, when when I started doing it I heard that men judged the female character more than the male character, among technicians and so on, and they played many jokes: “there is that Barbara Constanza already has another gallant”… But thus they did not question Plutarch’s character (Erik elias) When I was doing exactly the same, which reflects that our society continues to reproach women for their freedoms more than men, then they are going to fight to question this publicly … Why are you judging me and you don’t judge the man doing the exact same thing?… It’s super interesting and a lot of fun, and I find the way in which the creators brought them into a very digestible series for everyone very brilliant.

-What do you applaud Constanza for?

I.S ..: Well, his determination, his courage and his desire to remake himself, to rethink himself, who is he? And what do you want from life? regardless of the age and circumstances in which he lives.

-When, as an actress and person, you face these kinds of stories and these kinds of characters, what do you feel?

I.S ..: I am moved, they are the stories that I am trying to make, and I see that little by little the stories that approach us actors evolve, there are more and more determined female characters who carry the threads of the action more forcefully than before, and that it makes me very proud.

-Do you believe in love, after love?

I.S .: Yes absolutely

-Why?

I.S .: Well, because we are mortal beings, in what I do not believe is in this decree of: “I am going to love you forever, forever, forever, amen”, because I believe in impermanence, and that we are mutable beings and we do not know what It will happen tomorrow, but on that tomorrow we can re-fall in love and if you can re-fall in love with that same person over time, as she and you change, then I do believe in love after love, but there is no way to always stay the same.

