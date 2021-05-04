Ilse Salas and Bárbara López lead the cast of Señorita 89, Starzplay’s first Mexican series

Ilse Salas and Bárbara López will lead the series Señorita 89, a story set in the 80s that will portray the darkness of the world of beauty pageants in Mexico

“It is a very close time, my generation did grow up with all these social conditions. Until now we are questioning and getting angry and it is very strong to address issues that we normalize for decades and hundreds of years, ”Salas said Monday in a conference with Latin American media.

The suspense story began filming this Monday and follows in the footsteps of Concepción (played by Salas), the leader and matriarch of the most important beauty pageant in the country, who will be in charge of fulfilling (or destroying) the dreams of 32 young people who they aspire to become Miss Mexico, a contest that in that decade did not exist as such in the country.

“Not only do you have to look at the present, it is important to look back and as close in time as Mexico in 1989, when the world was another, there were many women fighting silent battles and this is what this series tells”, The director and screenwriter, Lucía Puenzo, advanced.

In the writing of the series, Puenzo is accompanied by the Bolivian screenwriter María Renée Prudencio and the Argentine screenwriter Tatiana Mereñuk, while the directors Nicolás Puenzo, Jimena Montemayor and Silvia Quer will be present in the direction as well as Lucía.

“We wanted to get away from stereotypes and build characters with more nuances and complexities. We did not want to victimize the young ladies, even if they had been in an atrocious world, but to look at them with the complexity that they had, ”said Lucía Puenzo, also responsible for series such as“ La jauría ”(2020).

The cast is also made up of great figures from Mexican cinema and television such as actor Juan Manuel Bernal (Monarca, 2019) and Edwarda Gurrola (El evangelio de las maravillas, 1998) as well as future promises of the country such as Ximena Romo (Esto no es Berlin, 2019) and Leidi Gutiérrez (Chicuarotes 2019).

“I think it is necessary to start questioning what stories we are telling about women,” said Romo.

Señorita 89 is a production of the American streaming platforms Starzplay, Pantaya, the Chilean production house Fabula and the British company Fremantle.

Source: However