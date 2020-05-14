The International Labor Organization (ILO) warned that insufficient social protection in many countries may call recovery plans into question.

The pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 showed gaps “devastating” in the health coverage and of unemployment in the developing countries, which must be resolved to achieve full recovery and better preparation for future crises, warned the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The body of United Nations He published two reports in which he warned that insufficient social protection in many countries could jeopardize recovery plans, “exposing millions to poverty, and affecting global preparedness for future crises.”

Studies recall that some 4 billion people, 55 percent of the world’s population, are not covered by social security or similar social welfare systems, and that 20 percent of the unemployed have no unemployment assistance.

This context caused several adverse effects in the current crisis: to begin with, “it has forced people to go to work when they were sick or in quarantine, increasing the risk of infection,” reported the ILO.

With the coronavirus already widespread globally, the confinements contributed to the loss of millions of jobs, which increased the risk of poverty and threatens to lengthen the impact of the economic crisis that will follow the health, according to reports from the organization.

“The virus does not discriminate between rich and poor, but its effects are highly uneven,” stressed the ILO.

Their reports called for urgent measures to resolve the gaps in health coverage, in order to improve public health, the fight against poverty and the promotion of human rights.

