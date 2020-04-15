Mexico surpasses other countries of the organization in lost working hours; The other great risk is that the most vulnerable population is the informal economy.

By Ivonne Vargas

The International Labor Organization (ILO) reported that as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mexico the loss of 7% of working hours is estimated, exceeding the 6.7% averaged by the 187 States that make up this organization, and is equivalent to a reduction of more than 195 million workers, considering a variation in working hours, due to a reduction in working hours, plus projected layoffs by member countries.

In recent days, only the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism predicted the closure of 65% of shops in the country and the inactivity of 80% of hotel complexes.

Most of the job loss, according to the ILO, will be seen in sectors that already have a drop in production and the displacement or departure of the workforce, such as accommodation, food, retail and manufacturing services, where There is already evidence from companies are the reduction of working hours.

These are 1,250 million workers, 38% of the world’s active population working in the highest risk sectors, the agency estimated.

“It is a precise projection for Mexico if it is considered that they count hours worked by country. What can be estimated is that with COVID, not only will work hours be lost, and therefore income, but the unemployment rate may reach 4.9% at the end of April, a figure higher than the 3.7% registered in February of this year ” , comments José Ignacio Martínez Cortés, coordinator of the Laboratory of Analysis in Commerce, Economy and Business (LACEN) at UNAM.

Informality, the other pandemic

Although Mexico may be higher than other economies in Latin America due to its per capita income, the most affected sectors have a high proportion of workers in informal employment, which translates into workers with limited access to health services and protection Social.

Nationally, the country registers 56.3% of the economically active population in informality (31.3 million people), according to figures from the first quarter of the year from the Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The ILO, chaired by Guy Ryder, considers that without appropriate political measures, these workers, in particular, are at risk of falling into poverty.

The LACEN-UNAM calculates the existence of 6 million 269,309 establishments, where more than 35 million people work.

46.7% of that population correspond to the commerce sector, reason for which this group will be the most affected and with difficult job recovery in the next quarter, for Mexico, I estimate Martínez Cortés.

