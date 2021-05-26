Illya Marchenko wins in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The Ukrainian tennis player Illya Marchenko, number 161 of the ATP, won in two hours and two minutes by 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 to russian Andrey Kuznetsov, number 448 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The match data reflects that Marchenko managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, in the first serve he had a 43% effectiveness, he committed 2 double faults and achieved 68% of the service points. As for Kuznetsov, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, achieved 61% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 60% of his service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualifying phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. In this specific stage 128 tennis players face. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.