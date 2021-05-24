Illya Marchenko passes the Roland-Garros round

05/24/2021

On at 23:31 CEST

Illya Marchenko, Ukrainian, number 161 of the ATP, won in three hours and six minutes by 6 (5) -7 (7), 7-5 and 6-4 to the canadian Brayden schnur, number 224 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

Schnur managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Ukrainian player, for his part, managed it 6 times. Likewise, Marchenko achieved 61% in the first service, 4 double faults and 64% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 61% effectiveness, 6 double faults and 58% of points obtained to serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a pre-qualification phase is carried out that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players face off. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.