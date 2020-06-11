By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/10/2020 11:50 am

Although sailor Moon It is a manga and anime aimed at female audiences, this does not mean that men cannot enjoy the work created by Naoko Takeuchi. This is the case of the artist Marcus Williams, who is responsible for an illustration where these girls become boys.

Within the artist community, changing the gender of a certain character is common practice. In this way, people manage to improve their style, as well as experiment with different designs and compositions. For example, This Sailor Moon illustration uses men in the role of the Sailor Scouts.

Swaptober-Art Challenge 2017! # 20 Sailor Moon.

** Bonus Swaps ** # Swaptober #MarcusTheVisual #SwaptoberArtChallenge pic.twitter.com/Sjg1qI100c – marcus williams (@marcusthevisual) December 2, 2017

As you can see, designs drop explorer dresses for sailor suits, and leaves out the splendid and long hair of the girls, for more traditional cuts for a man. Some physical features are preserved, such as eye and hair color, we can even notice some poses and attitudes characteristic of Scouts.

This illustration was part of the #Swaptober 2017, an initiative where artists push themselves to carry out challenges to exploit their creativity. However, Fans so admire the work of Marcus Williams, that they constantly share his work on social media. On similar topics, you can check out what Sailor Moon would look like as a powerful Saiyan. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer and poster for the next Sailor Moon movie.

Via: Marcus Williams

Cross-play will finally hit No Man’s Sky tomorrow

Konami cancels the development of Hyper Sports R

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.