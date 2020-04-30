Illusionists 3: They begin to confirm actors for a new installment | INSTAGRAM

The third installment of “Los Ilusionistas” has been announced since 2015, however since then there have been no news about its production. Reason why the followers of the incredible movies thought that the saga had already come to an end.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

But now the good news for those who enjoy such films is that Lionsgate announced that cinema production has been launched and that the actors are already in discussion with them to return to their beloved characters.

The production house hopes to reunite the original cast again to see them again with tricks and robberies in their style. They are currently in negotiations with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Lizzy Caplan (who came in for Isla Fisher), Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine. The one that was not mentioned at all, and that certainly worries us a little is Dave Franco, although there is still the possibility of seeing him again on the big screen with this installment.

You may also be interested: Spiderman 3 will have an appearance of Charlie Cox as Daredevil

For its part, Lionsgate announced that it will be Eric Warren Singer, who will take over the new script.

“Eric was always fascinated by the beautiful art of deception and illusion in all its forms. He came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of The Illusionists and the Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our original cast and also with new characters, “Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate, said in a statement to the US media.”

Read also: Amazon Prime adds the entire Star Wars saga and more releases for May

Let’s remember that this saga recounts the adventures of a group of great swindlers who, through astonishing shows and illusions, manage to steal huge amounts of money.

It is the story of four magicians, J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), and Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), who unite on the initiative of a mysterious benefactor, And a year later, they appear in Las Vegas as the Four Horsemen, sponsored by insurance magnate Arthur Tressler (Michael Caine).

The first installment of this saga was released in 2013 and the sequel in 2016. Although the second part received harsh criticism from film experts, between the first two installments, 687 million dollars were collected worldwide and were a resounding success. box office.

.