Illusion that captivates! Andrea Legarreta covers herself with a bag | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta, the beloved host of the Hoy Program has captivated her followers on Instagram with a photograph that gives a really maddening illusion since it seems that the beautiful wife of Erik Rubin only stock bag is being covered.

Legarreta shared in his Instagram stories a photograph in which he can be seen posing with a huge bag in front, because of his position and that of the accessory it gives the impression that there is nothing under the bag and on top Andrea Legarreta, something that made the imagination of Internet users fly.

The bag is really beautiful, huge, with glitters, feathers and other accessories, surely the girls will want to have it. On the other hand, the companion of Galilea Montijo She looked very flirtatious “stopping the trunk” and seems to have chosen not to wear a wardrobe for the occasion, since the bag covers her tank top and her little shorts.

The beautiful Andrea Legarreta just returned to the Today Program after he took a well-deserved vacation with his family. The actress also returned in a truly triumphant way as she decided to make the most of her shapely legs and chose to dress in very short shorts. Legarreta stole everyone’s sighs with her garment and Galilea Montijo was definitely displaced that day by her beloved comadre.

A couple of days ago, the television presenter surprised many by showing her funniest side, this after being a guest on the television show Me Caigo de Risa. Andrea Legarreta brought out all her talents and even sang and was punished in the program hosted by Faisy.

Me Caigo de Risa has apparently invited various hosts of the Hoy Program since they have recently been seen in the programs to Raul Araiza and Jorge Van Rankin.

The one who greatly surprised was El Burro Van Rankin, this after ending up asking for work in the broadcast by ensuring that they already ran it from the Hoy program. To Faisy’s surprise, he had no choice but to point out that he would always be welcome on the Me Caigo de Risa forum.

During the show they had a lot of fun as Van Rankin pulled off his best dance steps and even ended up showing off too much on the floor. The game consisted of adding dance steps that his companions had to imitate, but El Burro did not imagine that he would end up on the floor, shirtless and showing too much.