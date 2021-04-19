Illusion invades the Pizjuán

04/19/2021

On at 19:40 CEST

They keep dreaming with their eyes open in Nervión. Looking at the last seasons, few could imagine that, in the absence of seven games, the qualification for the Champions League would be virtually sealed (they take 15 points from the fifth) and that Sevilla would be more alive than ever in the fight for the league. Six units separate Lopetegui from Atlético de Madrid. It is difficult, yes, but not impossible. The The last game against Real Sociedad is proof of this. The Andalusian team was able to recover from the initial goal of ex-Sevilla player Carlos Martínez and with the difficulty of storming the Reale Arena, consummating a comeback that tasted like glory.

And the numbers speak for themselves. This course we are seeing the best Seville in the history of the league. Never before on matchday 31 had 64 points been achieved. But beware, this is not achieved alone. There is a lot of football and psychological work behind it. Lopetegui has been able to form one of the most compensated squads in the competition, knowing how to have all the members plugged in. A Bonus in a state of grace that even dares to score goals. A defensive duo formed by Koundé and Diego Carlos that is scary. Fernando, a physical wonder, in the center of the field, the lung of the team. And En-Nesyri, who since his arrival at Pizjuán a little over a year ago, has already scored 28 goals in all competitions. But in addition, he knows how to keep the substitutes mentally and physically involved for when necessary, to be decisive at key moments. 21 points remain at stake and in football anything is possible. In Seville the illusion has never been lacking … and his hymn already tells it. “They say he never gives up & rdquor ;.