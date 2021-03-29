Illueca beat Borja 1-0

03/28/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The Illueca started with a 1-0 home win over the Borja during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the Papa Luna. With this result, the Illuena team is second with three points and the Borjano sixth with no points at the end of the match.

The game started in a favorable way for him Illueca, which premiered the light with a goal from Morales. With this marker the first part of the game ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

On the second day the Illueca will play against him Calamocha at home and the Borja will play his match against him Binéfar in his fiefdom.

Data sheetIllueca:Roberto C., Pinto, Sergio, Karol Losin, Jorge Lopez, Morales, Ormad, Alex Gracia, Gorry, Víctor Merino and José LuisBorja:Albero, Lou, Machote, Pérez, Carlos Cirac, Lahuerta, Maldonado, Cano, Terré, Gotor and EmilioStadium:Papa LunaGoals:Morales (1-0, min. 44)