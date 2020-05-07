Staff at dozens of senior homes in Illinois called off a strike that would kick off Friday after the union struck a tentative deal with owners that union officials say will help protect workers and residents during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Leaders of the International Service Workers Union, which represents more than 10,000 workers in 100 nursing homes – the majority in the Chicago area_, reported in a statement Thursday morning that the planned strike was avoided after they reached a tentative agreement for a two-year contract with homeowners. They noted that the agreement would protect employees and residents “during this time of unprecedented invulnerability and risk.”

The union indicated that the agreement received overwhelming support from members of its negotiating committee, but must still be ratified by union members.

Union leaders have said the pandemic revealed persistent problems such as low wages, lack of personnel and adequate supplies in homes.

Nursing homes are among the most dangerous spaces during the pandemic, despite efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, including stopping visits and examining employees for symptoms of infection.

More than 20,000 deaths have been reported in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the United States, according to a count based on reports from state health departments and press reports held by The Associated Press.

The union explained that the agreement includes an increase in base wages that will make all employees earn more than $ 15 per hour worked, an additional risk payment for all workers during the pandemic and additional days of paid leave for disease related to COVID-19 tests, disease or quarantine for the duration of the health crisis.

The agreement includes clauses guaranteeing that employees will not be required to work without adequate personal protective equipment in compliance with regulatory agency standards.