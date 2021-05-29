Illescas leaves Atlético Ibañés without scoring points (2-3)

05/29/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

The Illescas added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-3 against him Athletic Ibañés this saturday in the Municipal of Casas Ibáñez. The Athletic Ibañés He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against the Conquense. On the visitors’ side, the Illescas they were defeated 0-1 in the last match they played against the UD Almansa. Thanks to this result, the Illescano team is second, while the Athletic Ibañés It is fifth at the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for him Athletic Ibañés, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Bolus in minute 18. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the premises thanks to the success in front of goal with a maximum penalty of Paul in the 44th minute that established the 2-0 for the Athletic Ibañés. The visiting team cut differences thanks to a goal from Molina shortly before the end, specifically in 45, concluding the first part with a 2-1 in the light.

In the second period came the goal for him Illescas, who put the tables with a bit of Rodriguez in the 63rd minute. After this, a new occasion allowed the Illescano team to increase the score, which turned the score around establishing the 2-3 through a goal from Fernando Harta shortly before the end, specifically in 89, thus closing the duel with a score of 2-3 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Athletic Ibañés, Antonio Castillo, gave entry to the field to Ivan Y Lupion replacing Carrasco Y Josete Guijarro, while on the part of the Illescas, Miguel Toledo Garcia placeholder image replaced Rodriguez, Cost Y Pigeon for Otherwise, Rodrigo Y Molina.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Cifu and Ivan of the local team and Raphael Y Fernando Harta The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Athletic Ibañés he gets 32 points and the Illescas achieves 38 points after winning the duel.

On the following day, Antonio Castillo’s team will face him Azuqueca, Meanwhile he Illescas de Miguel Toledo Garcia will face him Almagro.

Data sheetAtlético Ibañés:Conra, Cifu, Pablo, Royo, Delicado, Candela, Bolo, Cifuentes, Carrasco (Ivan, min.69), Josete Guijarro (Lupion, min.83) and Marcos MorenoIllescas:Pedraza, Siño (Rodriguez, min.46), Emile, Valentín, Carlos Jimenez, Molina (Palomo, min.81), Omgba, Fernando Harta, Mario Sanjurjo, Rafael and Rodrigo (Cuesta, min.79)Stadium:Municipal of Casas IbáñezGoals:Bolo (1-0, min. 18), Pablo (2-0, min. 44), Molina (2-1, min. 45), Rodriguez (2-2, min. 63) and Fernando Harta (2-3 , min. 89)