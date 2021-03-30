Illescas host Azuqueca on the last match day

03/29/2021 at 10:41 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 20:00 the match of the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see them face off Illescas and to Azuqueca in it Municipal of Illescas.

The Illescas faces the twenty-second day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 1-1 against the Conquense in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won six of the 19 games played so far and have managed to score 18 goals for and 20 against.

For his part, Azuqueca suffered a defeat to the Villacañas in the last game (1-3), so that a win against Illescas it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. To date, of the 19 games played by the Azuqueca In the First Phase of the Third Division, he has won seven of them with a balance of 21 goals in favor and 24 against.

Paying attention to performance as a home team, the Illescas he’s won four times, he’s been beaten once, and he’s drawn four times in nine games played so far, which means he’s not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Azuqueca has a balance of three wins and six losses in nine games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points on his visit to the stadium of the Illescas to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal of Illescas, resulting in a defeat and a draw in favor of the Illescas. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the AzuquecaWell, they have done it on the last five occasions. The last match between Illescas and the Azuqueca This competition was played in January 2021 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of the Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by one point in favor of the Illescas. At this time, the Illescas it has 25 points and is in seventh position. For his part, the Azuqueca it has 24 points and is ranked eighth in the competition.