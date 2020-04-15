The Democratic leader considered it “nonsense” that Trump weakens the WHO when dealing with a pandemic that affects 185 countries, the United States being the most affected, with more than 610,000 cases and more than 26,000 deaths.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called the president’s decision “illegal” Donald Trump to withdraw funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision is dangerous, it is illegal and will be challenged quickly“, Said the Democratic leader in a statement released this Wednesday.

She was convinced that “we can only be successful in defeating this global pandemic through a coordinated international response with respect to science and data.”

But sadly, as he has from day one, the President is ignoring health experts, bypassing science, and undermining heroes who fight on the front lines, at great risk to the lives of Americans and people around the world. “He asserted.

For Pelosi, “this is another case of the ineffective response from the president, that ‘a weak person, a poor leader, does not take responsibility. A weak person blames others, “he said.

Trump announced this suspension of US resources to the WHO while conducting a “paper review” that the UN agency has had in the coronavirus pandemic. The president accused the body of “Cover up” the disease for being “chinocentric”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus responded to Trump, saying that he “regretted” his decision and recalled that the Covid-19 “does not distinguish between rich and poor countries, big and small”. (Europa Press)