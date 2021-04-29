Illegal internet soccer broadcasts threaten users with Bitcoin scams

Illegal streaming services that broadcast soccer games are being used to steal user data, according to security firm Webroot.

A report published by Webroot notes that 92% of illegal streaming sites have some form of malware, phishing, or other malicious content.

According to Webroot, Anyone who has used these services runs the risk of having been exposed to such content.

swindle

A sophisticated scam

A sophisticated scam designed to steal bank details using cryptocurrencies. It has been detected in sites that broadcast the League Cup of England (Carabao Cup) or other European club matches.

According to Webroot Senior Threat Researcher Kevin Murray:

“The sophisticated level and details behind the Bitcoin scam that we found is proof that we are dealing with a well thought out and ingenious criminal operation. These sites are designed for the purpose of tricking users into clicking on something dangerous, be it a scam, a bogus app, or displaying questionable content. “

bitcoin malware

Other actions found were mechanisms to control the browser, manipulate search results and enable “push notifications” with advertisements for more malicious content.

Growth in scams is related to increased demand for illegal services

For Webroot, the growth of these types of scams has to do with the increase in demand for illegal services, which in turn occurs due to the increasing costs of users to have access to all games, since different games are exhibited by different platforms.

The company emphasizes that many of the scams can be avoided by using VPN and antivirus tools, but no user is 100% protected. Murray concludes:

“These illegal streaming sites are a maze of scams, malware, and dangerous content. There is no safe way to use them without putting yourself at risk ”.

