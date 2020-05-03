Concamin warned that illegal imports into the country are increasing due to COVID-19 and this generates an economic loss of 100 thousand mp

The Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) warned that the illegal imports in Mexico they are increasing and this generates a economic loss of 100 billion pesos.

When presenting the fourth Covid-Industrial report, the vice president of Concamin, Joseph cohen, He stressed that everything that enters Mexico illegally affects the industry.

What is entering as abuse, through sector programs, a common practice, another that goes below the values ​​of raw materials … make it impossible for the company to generate value, “said Cohen.

The calculated figure is quite “alarming and worrisome”, since “it is estimated that each year the government, the public treasury, stops collecting more than 100 billion pesos in taxes, mainly in the tariff part, which now in this crisis would place us in another situation ”.

He explained that smuggling “is not exclusive to any sector”, it is necessary to make a cross-sectional review of all imports, since they are raw materials, finished products, misused sectoral programs, temporary imports that do not return later, and hence the concern of to control customs, which is the main port of entry for all goods. “

He too vice president of Concamin, Alejandro Malagón, indicated in turn that in the case of beer, in these moments in which the industry is stopped because it is not essential, a space has been opened for the black market.

There is an imported beer market, which is coming, it is not known if it is a temporary import, if it was passed under water, if it is contraband; the issue is that it shows that there is a space and everyone is looking for how to occupy it. ”

Regarding alcoholic beverages, the president of the Committee on Internal Trade, Raul Picard, He explained that “the same quantity that the industry manufactures is the same as that of contraband, but in conditions that put health at risk; this is Mexico, because every time we want to solve something, people solve with alcohol or something else ”.

Qualified as worrying to shut down the beer industries, since it affects the entire supply chain and only demonizes them, “because beer is a food, on which five thousand peasants who generate raw materials depend, so having this industry closed is not fair”.

Thus, according to the Covid-Industrial, 66 percent of all the industries consulted consider that stopping illegal imports would reactivate the country’s economy and avoid possible damage to the health of Mexicans.

To the negative impacts derived from the crisis due to COVID-19 Added to this is the contraband, the lack of government support and an increase in thefts in transportation, which is why it is already affecting nine out of 10 companies that do not have liquidity, the report states.

