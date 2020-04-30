Almost two months after the ex’s Barcelona was arrested in Paraguay for carrying a “adulterated document”, many continue to wonder what dark motive led to Ronaldinho and his brother to travel to Paraguay with a false passport. According to the Brazilian press, behind all this could be illegal gambling.

‘Jornal de Brasilia’ has published a report on the possible illegal activities that Ronaldinho has carried out in his house in the Ipanema neighborhood, Porto Alegre. The aforementioned publication indicates that clandestine games were played there, all of them by the company ‘Winpoker’. To make this accusation, the aforementioned means uses two published documents, one accredited by a notary and the other by the Court of Justice.

The home was a disco and had a cousin of Ronaldinho as a doorman and one of his aunts as the person in charge of the meals. The illegal activity would take place in the back of the house. It should be noted that gambling in Brazil has been prohibited since 1946, when more than 70 casinos were closed.

According to the aforementioned publication, Ronaldinho traveled to Paraguay to expand his business, which motivated his trip clandestinely. The Brazilian was arrested on March 6 and released a month later after posting a bond of $ 1.6 million. Now he is under house arrest in a luxurious hotel.

“It was a very hard blow. I never imagined going through a situation like this“, has said Ronaldinho recently in an interview for the newspaper Abc de Asunción. “I was totally surprised to learn that the documents were not legal“He added.

Regarding the reason why he had traveled to Paraguay with his brother, Ronaldinho stated: “In this case we came to participate in the launch of an online casino and for the launch of the autobiographical book“