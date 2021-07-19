Illarramendi, Monreal and Guevara are still on the sidelines

Real Sociedad have returned to training after the rest day on Sunday. And he has done it with Asier
Illarramendi, Ander
Guevara Y Nacho
Monreal training in the José Luis Orbegozo separated from the rest of the group, who trained in the Z2. The three could not play Saturday’s friendly against Huesca due to various physical complaints and are still on the sidelines. Kevin
Rodrigues, who was injured during the match, did not appear on the pitch.
Gaizka
Ayesa, Beñat
Turrientes, Peter
Pokorny Y Alex
Alone they have completed the first team training.