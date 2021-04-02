Illarramendi misses the Cup final due to injury

04/02/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

The captain of Real Sociedad, Asier Illarramendi, has suffered a muscle injury in training this afternoon that leads him to be left out of the final of the Copa del Rey that the Donostiarras play this Saturday against Athletic Bilbao.

The txuri urdin club reported on the physical problem of the former Real Madrid player that “suffered a puncture in his right calf during training consistent with a muscle injury to the medial calf or soleus. “

Illarramendi returned to face Athletic after being injured precisely in a derby on the first lap from last season and now he is undergoing a rehabilitation period again, which has been his usual state in the last year and a half.

Mutriku’s midfielder was a firm candidate for the realistic eleven in this final and his loss will be covered between Guevara and Martín Zubimendi, with more options for the first since his partner comes from playing matches with the U21 team with Spain