The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has assured that the data given by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, that Spain is the fifth country with the most tests carried out is “correct” and is based on those released by Johns Hopkins University, from the United States.

Illa has endorsed Sánchez in a press conference after a new meeting with the presidents of the autonomous communities and cities, which has been marked by the beginning of phase 1 of de-escalation in more than half of the Spanish geography.

He recalled that the head of the Executive placed Spain as the fifth country with the most tests carried out with data corresponding to April 28 and stressed that the latest data, from May 7, confirm that a “very high” number is being made.

The latest figures, which point to nearly 2.5 million total PCR tests and antibody tests, are based on the information provided by the autonomous communities, said Illa, for whom it is “robust data”.

“This effort must be attributed to the autonomous communities, which are the ones that carry out the PCRs and demands a deployment of means, a logistical deployment and a capacity for work that I want, once again, to emphasize equally in all the communities”, has said.

Asked about the doubts this Saturday about traveling to second homes, he confirmed that these trips can be made “as long as he is in the territorial unit of reference.”

“This is how we evaluated it with the experts and technicians of the Ministry of Health and that is how it has moved,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister announced that possibility in a press conference hours after the Executive indicated that access to second homes would not be allowed even if they were in the same province.

After the press conference, and before the doubts raised by these two contradictory versions, government sources explained that the matter was re-evaluated throughout the morning and the Ministry of Health confirmed that it is possible to move to second residences within the same province or area that passes to phase 1 on Monday.