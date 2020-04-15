Chronicle: “I’ll never meet you mommy”, heinous crime unleashes tragedy A chilling crime perpetrated by a Hispanic against his own family leaves an unborn baby without his mother. Javier Vidal killed his pregnant wife and kidnapped his two-year-old son before being shot by the police. But there is one more victim.

What I am going to tell you today is the saddest thing that shakes our community. When you’re looking at your pregnant wife and feeling your baby’s kicks, something is supposed to move inside you.

But that did not happen to Javier Vidal.

He was arguing with his wife, Diana Rivera, 7 months pregnant, for some intimate reason that only they will know and they took him beyond.

It happened this last Easter Sunday in Lamont, Kern County, California.

Around 8:30 pm the sheriffs went to a house on Florence Street, near Parish Avenue in Weedpatch, they had been notified that there had been a shooting.

When they entered the house, they found Diana Rivera wounded by a bullet. The most horrible thing is that she was not the only one fighting between life and death at just 34 years old … in her womb she was fighting to survive a 7-month-old baby.

Diana was rushed to the hospital as quickly as possible, but nothing could be done for her. They did take their little one out of their guts and put him in an incubator.

It was not the idea of ​​his arrival in the world. He was supposed to spend two more months in mommy’s belly, listening to his lullabies, the voices of his little brothers, the heart of mom that relaxed him so much to sleep.

Now, baby is connected to cables and tubes that help him breathe. But he lacks that drum that bound him to mom. Where’s your voice? Where your heart

That did not matter to Javier Vidal. Neither that nor anything. There was someone else in the house at the time of the crime. Little Elias, two years old, witnessed what Dad did. And his father took him from the house. He kidnapped him and fled with him.

As soon as the authorities realized that Elias was missing, they issued an Amber Alert, but they found the little boy shortly after, alone and abandoned, around 11 pm.

There were already two children who loved Mom, and no one was going to give her back.

Javier Vidal had left the boy behind to flee more easily. But the police located him in the 2900 block of the Taft Highway on Wible Road.

“Stop, come out with your hands up,” they told him.

But Vidal had already committed all the atrocities that night, so he had nothing to lose. Instead of acting as he was told, he started a shooting.

And so, he also died. Shot.

“The SWAT team responded, and over the course of a few hours, shots were exchanged. Ultimately, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 4 am, ”according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.