“I’ll make you a paella and I’ll cut the tips”

This Saturday, La Sexta Noche featured Paca la Piranha. The Veneno actress, who is characterized by her sense of humor and wit, took advantage of the space to address nothing more and nothing less than to Pablo Iglesias. And he did it to tell her that he wants to go home, see his family … and something else.

“When you come to Madrid, let’s see if we can meet up and take me to your piece of chalet and introduce me to his wife and children. And I I make you a paella and I cut the tips“, she said. The artist also explained that she believes that Iglesias appointed her in the Government is a direct consequence of the fact that he had seen the series.

“And I am delighted, they have not fired him from the Government because of me? That remorse would remain with me,” he joked. In addition, they put a video of José Coronado on the actress in which he announced that he had been vaccinated, so they can now be “kiss without problem”. “I’m waiting for your call. And what about the phone? I’ll look for you in Segovia,” Paca settled the issue.

But not everything was laughter, because Paca la Piranha also spoke of his past practicing prostitution in the Parque del Oeste and in Valencia, where they threw “stones, fumigated with fire extinguishers and threw screws with a slingshot.”

However, Paca la Piranha has highlighted the importance of humor to face tough situations. “It is better to have humor than a tumor in the ass. I have always had a good humor because if not, I would have sunk, although I also have my traumas and depressions. Now I see myself and instead of Paca la Piranha I look like Paca the concrete mixer because of how fat I am“, he joked.