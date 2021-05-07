“I’ll kill you”: Mayweather threatened Jake Paul after being stripped of his cap



Logan and Jake pissed off Mayweather.

This Thursday the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hosted the first press conference of the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul. Both opponents attended their thing: trash talk. However, the confrontation became older when he became involved Jake, Logan’s brother, who with his jokes made Floyd explode and generated a stir with dyes of pitched battle.

Jake, who is youtuber like his brother, came face to face with Floyd after the press conference, and after saying a few things to him, He took the ‘Money’ cap and threw it, provoking the fury of the boxing legend. Immediately, the security of the two characters intervened to avoid greater evils.

As he returned to the locker room, Mayweather didn’t stop insulting the Paul brothers. “I’ll kill you“, He says in one of the ‘less’ risque sentences that the undefeated boxer shouted. Much of the public that has seen the moment considers that it was a show agreed upon by those involved. So you better see for yourself and judge what happened.

For Jake Paul, everything went according to plan. In fact, he warned through his TikTok account seconds before taunting his brother’s rival. Logan validated it on Instagram: “The press conference went wellHe commented.

From the beginning of the event the ‘show’ began, when Jake Paul himself untied the braids of Floyd’s shoes while he gave his speech. The laughs will definitely not be lacking prior to Mayweather’s exhibition fight against Logan on June 6.