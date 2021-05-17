“I’ll do it for 8 million”: Derrick Lewis on rematch with Francis Ngannou

The rematch Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou has been confirmed by Dana White but it is not official yet. The two fighters are in negotiations with the UFC to reach an agreement that will allow them to face each other for the world heavyweight championship in the summer. The approximate date was also noted by the president.

Derrick Lewis will accept 8 million

You will remember that it came to light that Jon Jones wanted 30 million to face the champion. As he himself has said (via MMA Fighting) Derrick Lewis is willing to accept 8 million.

«Not official yet. I don’t know, it seems like Francis wants to keep going back and forth with Jones and he’s really trying to ignore me. That’s what it looks like, but I hope it gets official. I appreciate what Jones has been up to, so thank you. «I could take the minimum, 8 million dollars, I’m not greedy, not at all. $ 8 million shit I can fight tonight for $ 8 million. I told my manager my price and told him not to call me if it wasn’t the price I had told him. “

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis in 2018 | Image: USA Today

