“I’ll do another test at Mugello with Aprilia and maybe some wild card”

04/15/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Andrea Dovizioso has closed his three test days with the Aprilia RS-GP 2021 at the Jerez circuit convinced that the project offered by Noale’s to return to MotoGP has guarantees, although he has also made it clear that his return to the grid of the Full-time queen class won’t be until 2022.

Dovizioso He explained that he will do a new test with the April on May 11 and 12 and admits that he could even contest a race this season as a wild card.

After his long stint at Ducati, with which he was runner-up in the world three times, the Forli rider pointed out that adapting to a new bike is not easy: “When you change the bike after eight years, it’s a big change. So the first and most important thing is to find the position on the Aprilia. That is the main point and it takes time because it is related to being comfortable, but you also have to understand which is the best position for you and the best position for the bike because each one has a different characteristic & rdquor ;.

“It is very nice for a rider to try another bike because everyone would like to be able to try all the MotoGPs, just to have the feeling of understanding a little more what you see on television or on the track. So it was very nice and emotional because after eight years getting on a different motorcycle, it was very nice & rdquor ;, says Dovizioso, who is also clear that “unlike Crutchlow or Pedrosa, I don’t see myself as a tester, but as a rider” . A statement of intent for next season.

“I accepted the test with Aprilia because I still have a passion for MotoGP and I would like to race next year. So I think it was smart to be on the track and I am very happy that Aprilia gave me the opportunity to do it and in the right way. It was not easy to say no and everything was organized immediately & rdquor ;.

“Like all bikes, the Aprilia has positive and negative aspects and this is normal. But I had very good feelings. I think we will do another test because we want to work a little more on the position of the bike and that is the key to trying other things and it takes time. So we will organize another training, maybe at Mugello in a month or so. This is the plan. We have not talked about wild cards at this time, after the test in Mugello we will talk about it and maybe there will be some, but I’m still focused on trying to see my future & rdquor ;.