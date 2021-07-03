‘I’ll be back soon’, wait Spinazzola

Rome Italy.

The medical examination carried out on the Italian side Leonardo Spinazzola, injured the day before in the 2-1 win against Belgium in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup, confirmed a Achilles tendon rupture of his left foot, announced the Italian Soccer Federation.

This injury should keep him away from the pitch for several months, a new blow for the footballer of the AS Roma, who already seriously injured his knee three years ago.

“Tests carried out at the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome confirmed the subcutaneous rupture of the left Achilles tendon. Player returns immediately“to the discipline of Roma, indicated the Azzurro coaching staff.

The player left the training center of the Italian team, in Florence, to applause from the rest of the players and team members, according to a video released by the Federation on social networks.

According to various media, Spinazzola, who was injured the same day his club’s new coach landed in Rome, Jose Mourinho, could be operated in the next few days in Finland.

“Unfortunately, we all know what happened, but our Azzurro dream continues with this great squad. Nothing is impossible. I can simply say that I’ll be back soon. I’m sure of it, “the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

After the game, the coach Roberto Mancini He paid tribute: “The first important thing is that we feel sorry for ‘Spina’. He did not deserve this injury. He was playing extraordinarily well, he was even one of the best in the European Championship.

In the semi-final of the Eurocup, on Tuesday in London against Spain, Spinazzola should be replaced by the Chelsea defender, Emerson Palmieri.

