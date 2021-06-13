‘I’ll be back soon’, Netanyahu swears before imminent departure from power

JERUSALEM.

The outgoing Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, affirmed this Sunday before the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) that will continue in the politics, What opponent, upon arrival at government of a new coalition, and that even will be back “soon” to the can.

If our destiny is to be in the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high, we will bring down this bad government and we will lead the country again in our own way (…) We will return soon! “, Netanyahu assured in a speech before the Knesset, before a vote of confidence for a new government took place.

The Israeli parliamentarians will carry out during the day this confidence vote With respect to “government of change”, led by the leader of radical right Naftali Bennett and the centrist Yair Lapid, with the aim of putting end To over 12 years uninterrupted power of Netanyahu.

Bennett and his friends are part of a false right and people know it very well, “Netanyahu attacked, praising the ‘successes’ of his government.

He highlighted in particular the agreements to normalize relations with the Arab countries, and “foreign operations”, including the 2018 one that, in his opinion, allowed the Jewish state to seize the Iranian nuclear archives.

But today Iran celebrates (the new coalition) because it perceives that there is now a weak government (in Israel), “Netanyahu added.

Earlier in his speech, Bennett warned that his government will not let “Iran develop nuclear weapons.”

