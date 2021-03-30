Ilia Topuria will face Ryan Hall on July 10

Ilia Topuria has a job in sight. The Spanish-Georgian, 24, He will play his third fight in the UFC on July 10, according to the journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili, from the Georgian media Adjarasport and confirmed by more sources. That day, ‘El Matador’ will face the American, 36, Ryan Hall.

Topuria hasn’t fought since December 2020, when he knocked out Damon Jackson in Las Vegas. Two months before, and given a month’s notice, he defeated Youssef Zalal on points. This is how he adds an impeccable 10-0 and nine finished (eight in the first round). Now he will have time to make a specific preparation for this fight, a tough fight in which the company wants to continue testing him.

Hall also arrives with a great streak. He lost on his debut (in 2006 and did not compete again until 2012, at which time he focused on his career in jiujitsu) and Since then he has added eight victories, three of them in the UFC (He beat Artem Lobov in the TUF 22 final in 2015). The American has been with the company for a long time and has beaten names like BJ Penn (December 2018), but irregularity has been his hallmark. He has always struggled to find big rivals and injuries have frustrated two fights in 2020. He has not competed since July 2019, but it is a very important test for Topuria.