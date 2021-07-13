Ilia Topuria enters the top 15 of the UFC featherweight

Ilia Topuria continues to grow within the UFC. The undefeated Hispano-Georgian (11-0) does not stop drawing the attention of the directors of the company. They have put tests on him and he has passed them. Thus, They have corresponded to him placing him in the position number 15 of the featherweight. The company only takes into account in its official rankings the 15 best of each category. They are the best in each division and Ilia is one of them at 145 pounds.

Topuria debuted with victory on the points against Zalal, a fight that he accepted 8 days in advance. In his second lawsuit, he struck down Damon Jackson in just over two minutes. Last Saturday, UFC 264, they gave him a very tough test. Ryan Hall also lasted one round. Undefeated and with that background in the company, his ranking among the best was justice. Fair and historic. The news is a milestone for Spanish MMA, as it is the first of ours to get into such a noble position.

Now, with that ranking, his fights will continue to clearly rise in difficulty and names. Most likely, the next, the last of his current contract with the UFC, will be against someone who is also in the same classification, which would raise him even more on that list. Topuria, 24, has been very ambitious and has already set a goal: Calvin Kattar (number 5). The Hispanic-Georgian asked for that fight on Twitter. Now the UFC must decide what the next step of the ‘Matador’ should be.