Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderón.

Photo:

Univision / Univision

As we have been informing you, Univision He confirmed that he is facing a new restructuring where there will be layoffs within the chain.

Yesterday, many of the layoffs were in the news department. We tell you that the journalist Sonia Parissos was one of them, the same as José Luis Nápoles and Ivan Kasanzew, among others. On Univision News, Night Edition, its presenters, Ilia Calderón and Jorge Ramos They did not want to be oblivious to everything that is happening in the chain and especially with what they had just become their former partners.

Javier Ceriani, presenter of the Youtube show, ‘Gossip Not Like’, shared in his Instagram account the moment where both, when closing the newscast, dedicate a few words to their colleagues:

“Before we say goodbye, we want to tell you that today has been a particularly difficult day for all of us who work here at Univision and Univision News”, Ilia started.

And then Ramos continued, thus closing the message:

“Indeed for all those who for years have made this newscast thank you, thank you from the heart, they will always be with us”.

Recall that we started the week by telling you about this sad decision of Univision, who assured that as a result of the fall of the advertisers due to the coronavirus pandemic they should make these changes. Paradoxically, this happens when Univision is going through its best audience moment in years.

“Despite the benefits and recent growth momentum at Univision, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant contraction in activity among our advertisers that has had a direct impact on our activities.

While we have done our best to protect jobs right now, due to economic circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to take a number of company-wide containment measures, including restructuring our teams, and reducing our workforce in all divisions and functions.

We believe that these measures will help us to emerge from this international health crisis in the strongest possible position so that we can continue to offer essential and uninterrupted content to our faithful viewers and continue to provide services to the community. Hispanic ”, was the letter that the chain sent us when we asked about the layoffs.

.