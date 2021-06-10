Ilhan Omar unleashes Democratic criticism for comparing the United States to terrorist groups



Representative Ilhan Omar.

Photo: Stephen Maturen / .

The represent Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) compared the actions of the United States with terrorist groups, such as Hamas and the Taliban, which unleashed severe criticism against it, even from the top Democrats.

House Democratic leaders, led by the President Nancy pelosi (California) issued a reprimand against Omar this Thursday, after other party members criticized the representative.

The statement of the Democratic leaders, however, is less strong than other colleagues, who accused Omar of being an anti-Semite, but considered that the positions of the representative for Minnesota only “foment prejudice and undermine progress”, in addition to qualifying them as “false. comparative ”.

Politico reported that the Omar tried to stop the issuance of the statement, but they were unable to contact the leaders who support the message..

The Muslim representative’s comments occurred after the hearing before the Secretary of State’s House Foreign Affairs Committee, Antony Blinken.

Omar specified about “unthinkable atrocities committed by the European Union, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the United States”, even accused his colleagues of “harassment and silencing”.

“The constant harassment and silence of the signatories of this letter is unbearable”Omar tweeted about the first letter from 12 Democrats, whom he called “Islamophobic tropes.”

“Equating the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban is an offensive and misguided comparison,” said Omar’s colleagues, including the representative. Jerrold nadler (New York).

Omar described as “shameful” the position of her colleagues, whom she accused of calling her when they need her support, but “issuing a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just calling.”

The statement Pelosi signed came after criticism from the minority leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy (California).

“Representative Omar’s Anti-Semitic and Anti-American Comments Are Abhorrent”said McCarthy, who criticized Pelosi, considering that her silence sent “a message to the world that Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathize with terrorists.”

Rep. Omar’s anti-Semitic & anti-American comments are abhorrent. Speaker Pelosi’s continued failure to address the issues in her caucus sends a message to the world that Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists. It’s time for the Speaker to act. – Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 10, 2021

Omar claims that he has received death threats for his comments.