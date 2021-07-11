Ildefonso Guajardo lies, there is no political persecution against him: FGR

MEXICO CITY

Given the statements made in recent hours by the former Secretary of Economy, Idelfonso Guajardo Villareal in various media, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), He assured that the statements of the accused are false.

“Mr. Ildefonso Guajardo, and his lawyer have brought to all the media, since this weekend, their criteria and justifications on the criminal matter that both face; and before which, this Prosecutor’s Office adheres to that transparency in the judicial process that the law authorizes and that only said Judicial Power can limit, ”the FGR said through an information sheet.

Under that premise, the FGR responded that the assertions of Mr. Ildefonso Guajardo Villareal and his lawyer are absolutely false., in the sense that the case “smells of political persecution”, and that they have not been given access to the evidence.

In the information sheet, he listed that the complaint was filed by the Federal Public Function Secretariatl, before the FGR, on October 12, 2020, in addition to the fact that the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Fight against Corruption (FEMCC), integrated the corresponding folder, making it known to the accused from March 8 of this year, four months ago, granting him access to all the evidence provided; which has been continued, permanently, until the day of the hearing.

“The main accusation refers to an account of the accused abroad, with a balance of $ 8,169,639.00 pesos, an amount that he affirms, which comes from the repudiation he made in 2014, of half of a property that was bequeathed to him and his sister ; and, in this regard, he delivered the deed on that issue in which his half does not correspond, in any way, to the amount that he claims to have deposited from that source “.

The document states that it is reiterated that, in this regard and in all the evidence, since March 8, he has been given permanent access to the entire investigation and, in turn, has been asked to prove the origin of this inconsistency , without having done it. And, in such circumstances, the only option for the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) was to prosecute the case.

At the hearing before the Control Judge, the judicial authority again gave him the opportunity to provide the aforementioned evidence and also to request the corresponding procedural postponement in his favor; and none of those options were taken into account by the defendant.

The document concludes that the judge gave Idelfonso Guajardo the opportunity to prove his innocence in four months to prove his innocence.

“If after four months and all the procedural opportunities to prove his innocence, it turns out that the evidence that he should have delivered before the Public Ministry or before the Control Judge makes them appear to argue some kind of political persecution, this strategy , by its own weight, it will show what the truth is about that matter ”.

