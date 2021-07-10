Ildefonso Guajardo denounces political persecution

MEXICO CITY

Ildefonso Guajardo, who served as Secretary of Economy during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto he assured that he sees political persecution after a few hours ago the Attorney General of the Republic linked it to process by alleged illicit enrichment.

Through a statement, Guajardo Villareal explained that the accusation against him “smells a lot of political persecution” in the face of his taking of protest as federal deputy for the opposition alliance to the government of López Obrador.

My position regarding the statement issued by the Attorney General’s Office pic.twitter.com/ZcfRyPvpH3 – Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal (@ildefonsogv) July 9, 2021

“I am calm with the serenity of having honesty and honor with me as I have done during all my years as a public servant,” says the former Secretary of Economy in the letter.

Ildefonso Guajardo rejected the accusations of illicit enrichment against him and assured that he will lead his defense, as he said, he has nothing to hide.

