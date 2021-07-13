Ildefonso Guajardo defends himself against accusations

MEXICO CITY.

Faced with the process that was opened to him for alleged illicit enrichment, and the statements of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said that he should not fear if he has a clear conscience, the former secretary of economy and elected Federal Deputy, Ildefonso Guajardo affirmed that he it has “totally calm”.

In an interview with Pascal Beltrán Del Río for Imagen Radio, the former Secretary of the Economy assured that his conscience is “totally clear and the President’s message seems correct to me, in terms that when one has acted for 40 years as a public servant, and the facts they show it, with total probity, with total transparency is a situation that one has to face with total professionalism ”, despite being uncomfortable, he pointed out.

He explained that he is now dedicating himself to his defense, a process in which he has “full confidence in the Judicial Power of this country.”

He indicated that this process began in 2019 with the analysis of his patrimonial evolution as Secretary of Economy by the Public Function, in which they made five observations that were substantiated in 20 days. “The Prosecutor’s Office sends us a call in March, they treated us very well. My attorneys were able to present the evidence for those five observations. Four were resolved, one remained, the famous painting that was pending, a painting that was bought in 2010 but I really declared it when I received it in 2015, ”he mentioned.

He added that he worked very well with the Prosecutor’s Office in the fight against corruption, but in June they no longer gave him access to the file, and at the beginning of July they prosecuted the case.

Ildefonso Guajardo specified that when he affirms that there is a political persecution against him, he does not accuse anyone, but he said that it is true that there is a lack of will to clarify his situation.

He stressed that when he issued his statement, he said that everything indicated that they were not going to give him the opportunity to explain things and that was when he said that it seemed like political persecution. He clarified that “he does not accuse anyone, but there is an evident lack of will to clarify things, so now that the issue is already in the Judiciary I feel confident in a Judicial Branch that treats this impartially”, assured.

He stressed that for him “the most important thing is to defend a public prestige that I have built over 40 years as a public servant”, and despite the fact that he is now an elected federal deputy “the fueros do not give or take away prestige, it is the trajectory that one has in the public service ”, what matters, he emphasized.

If you click on the following image you will be able to access our galleries:

In the video below you will see:

Warrant for the arrest of Miguel Alemán Magnani for tax fraud

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time: