Ilan Chester and his return to Caracas to do something

The prominent Venezuelan musician Ilan Chester returned to Caracas from Florida, United States, where he has lived for three decades. In an honest conversation with Camilo, he commented on how he found the capital of Venezuela and what he is waiting for from the reunion with the people of his country. Music, knowledge and affection are things that he wants to share, and that is why he assures that he criticizes, but that he also wants to do something. “That’s why I’m here,” says the creator of “You are one in a million.”