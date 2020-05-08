The Antibody Development Phase Finished; Currently, the Israel Biological Institute Is In Process To Patent The Great Discovery

Mexico City, May 8, 2020.- ILAN, Israel-Latin American Network, continues to innovate before the great challenge of COVID-19 and, in parallel, announces the appointment of its new CEO in Israel, Dov Litvinoff.

One of the countries that stand out worldwide for its constant innovation in different sectors that has focused in recent months in the search for solutions to the adverse COVID-19.

The development phase of this antibody has already ended; Currently, the Israel Biological Institute is in the process of patenting the discovery and achieving international benefits, through the pharmaceutical industry.

For months, specialists from the Israel Biological Institute, dedicated to research in the areas of Biology and Microbiology, Medical Chemistry and Natural and Environmental Sciences, with the aim of potentiating advanced capabilities in chemical, genomic, protein and pathophysiology processes of a varied number of infectious diseases, announced worldwide that they made significant progress in discovering an antibody against the COVID-19 virus.

“ILAN’s raison d’être is and will continue to be to bring borders closer to boost innovation, despite the challenges that may arise along the way,” said Isaac Assa, Founder and President of Fundación ILAN México.

Various Israeli companies have developed new products and solutions for COVID-19 in different areas: Health, Infection Control, Artificial Intelligence, Hospital Operation Efficiency, Education and Training, Interoperability Systems and Decision Support, IoT and Mobile Health, among others.

“From this distant country at a distance, but close in heart and support with Mexico and Latin America, we will continue promoting actions and teamwork to achieve positive social impacts,” said Dov Litvinoff, CEO ILAN Israel.

