Ikusi digitizes an industrial SME in a few months | News | Infrastructures

Biele Group has digitized, along with Ikusi, a first automated manufacturing line. Both companies have collaborated in the definition and implementation of an application which allows the industrial group and its customers to monitor their production lines, enabling advanced maintenance and continuous improvement in the productivity of their plants.

“Biele, a European benchmark in the automation of industrial processes, had made the strategic decision to develop services associated with its products,” he explains. Fernando Asenjo, director of the Ikusi Integration Business for the EMEA region. They sought to offer a competitive advantage to their customers by providing greater intelligence to their automated lines, by exploiting data ”.

The result has been the development of an innovative proposal for industrial digitization. “We have selected the Rockwell Automation IIot platform as the most complete on the market. This platform allows us to collect data from the different sensors in real time, and at the same time perform the data analysis and predict the production and maintenance of the lines ”, says Fernando Asenjo.

Another of the qualities of this IIoT platform is its versatility when it comes to adapting to the client’s needs, to which must be added its speed of deployment of connectivity, asset management and data analytics applications.

The project has been deployed in Biele Wood, the timber production lines division of Biele Group. It has lasted for approximately 7 months from its definition to its final implementation, with an investment that Ikusi and Biele Group have contributed jointly.

Fernando Asenjo, director of the Ikusi Integration Business for the EMEA region.ICT challenges

The digitization project has had to overcome different technological challenges. “The main challenge that was presented was to carry out a rapid implementation, which would respond to the concrete and specific needs initially raised by Biele, but which would allow to lay the foundations for an evolution and gradual implementation of new functionalities and use cases. For this, Ikusi proposed the use of the IIoT tool set that Rockwell Automation provides, and that respond to the needs raised in a fast and adaptable way to the particular needs of each business. In this way, an application has been implemented, based on IIoT technology, which allows monitoring of production lines, enabling advanced maintenance and continuous improvement in the productivity of its plants ”, details Fernando Asenjo.

Ikusi’s differential contribution to the success of the project has been its engineering capabilities and technological knowledge in the use of IIoT platforms that have allowed it design a comprehensive turnkey solution that is supported by multiple technologies and responds to each challenge posed by the client. “For this we have incorporated an ecosystem of partners specialized in different technological fields, in permanent construction, which allows us to add specific products and services to build end-to-end solutions,” says Fernando Asenjo.

In addition to a large group of partners, Ikusi has to its credit a know-how of more than five decades executing complex technological projects and developing a deep knowledge of the clients’ business to be able to accompany them in their processes of digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Advantages for the business

The project carried out by Ikusi monitors the production lines supplied by Biele Group to its customers, providing timely information on their status and optimizing processes. Thus, thanks to advanced maintenance, for example, stop scheduling is improved, since the company knows in advance when or at what strategic points in the plant they will be needed, among other applications.

This fact allows Biele Group sell its production lines accompanied by the advanced services that Ikusi has implemented and put into operation.

Joint development with Ikusi and Biele Group to digitize industrial SMEs.

For Iñigo Fuente, Head of Digital Transformation at Biele Group, “The competitive advantage that digitization offers us is to provide our lines with greater intelligence. With this, our clients’ decision-making is based on data rather than based on assumptions. Furthermore, our lines are no longer an island within your plant and are fully integrated into your product information flow ”.

With digitization proposals such as the one carried out by Ikusi, clients are able to position themselves in the market with a differential value proposition compared to their competition, additionally allowing them to have real information for the continuous improvement of their products and services.

“Looking to the future, at Ikusi we are developing new possibilities to increase the useful life of automated lines, improve the user experience and increase the capacity for advanced analytics”, concludes Fernando Asenjo.