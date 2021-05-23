Ikusi Business Acceleration Summit | News | Connectivity

Ikusi Business Acceleration Summit.

The technology company Ikusi has held an online meeting to analyze the trends and challenges faced by Spanish companies in terms of digital transformation, cybersecurity and new work models. Ikusi Business Acceleration Summit, has had the presentations of experts from Deloitte, Cisco, Fortinet, PTC and IE Business School; and with the collaboration of The Valley Digital Business School. In addition, they have followed the act 400 professionals from sectors such as industry, finance, retail, education, health, transportation and the public sector, among others.

Iñaki Maiz, CEO Ikusi, has been in charge of opening the meeting: “What we want with this first Ikusi Summit is to look to the future and show you trends in digitization, cybersecurity and hybrid jobs. At Ikusi we are experiencing this process in the first person and in a very intense way as a technology company, highly specialized in the field of digitization and cybersecurity ”.

In a context marked by the emergence of new ways of working and doing business, Ikusi Business Acceleration Summit has addressed how companies can optimize their resources through innovative investment models that accelerate technological transformation and guarantee data security, by time that ensures excellence in the relationship with the client and the achievement of profitability objectives.

Javier Aguilera, COO of Ikusi, highlighted the impetus that the pandemic has brought to the deployment of digital technologies: “I don’t even want to imagine what this pandemic would have been without the connectivity, collaboration and security solutions that we have been able to deploy in record time so that life economic, social and family has been able to continue developing. We were already working on it, but it is as if the pandemic has opened the spigot or as if the genie has come out of the lamp. A revolution has started and it is picking up speed ”.

In this context, Enrique Dans, Professor of Innovation at IE Business School, has analyzed the new technological environment in the post-pandemic era, a competitive environment that poses great challenges and opportunities: “Companies have to face the transformation that has accelerated the pandemic. Whoever does nothing will find himself at a disadvantage. Whoever does not implement these changes will experience a talent drain ”.

Andreu Vilamitjana, CEO of Cisco Spain, has valued the role of technology and the ability to adapt in times of pandemic: “Technology has become critical, technology companies have kept companies going and have made very fast and accurate decisions. Three out of four companies moved 60% of their employees to work. 37% will never return to the previous situation. In fact, 58% of employees consider that they will work two or three days a week from home ”.

For its part, Josep Ortega, business manager for Iberia at PTC, highlighted the importance of aligning digital and physical environments: “For companies to obtain the full value of digital transformation, it is necessary to promote convergence between digital and physical environments. In this way we will facilitate the conception of connected and intelligent products or the development of new solutions to maximize manufacturing processes ”.

In this scenario of rapid digitization and adaptation to new ways of working, Jesús Varela, Regional Sales Manager at Fortinet, has emphasized the importance that cybersecurity has acquired: “The growing digital transformation has been associated with a large increase in computer attacks. We have verified that cybersecurity is something real, tangible and that it happens. Therefore, there is no possible digital evolution if we do not pay attention to security ”.

Ikusi Business Acceleration Summit also counted on Rocío Abella, Human Capital consulting partner at Deloitte, who pointed out that “the most important thing is people. It is the people who are going to help us to help our companies face this different, innovative and disruptive world ”.

It is the first time that Ikusi organizes this meeting in Spain and it has done so coinciding with the week in which the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day.